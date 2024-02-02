Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 434 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $141.63 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

