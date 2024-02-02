Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.75 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

