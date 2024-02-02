Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock remained flat at $277.05 on Friday. 1,823,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $508.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

