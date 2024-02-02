Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COCO. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $159,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,873.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,083,105 shares of company stock worth $112,657,253. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.