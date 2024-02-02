vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics



vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

