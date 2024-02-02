vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

