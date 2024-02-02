vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
