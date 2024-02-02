Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.15 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00084772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001324 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,619,016 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

