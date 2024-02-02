Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 in the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,603,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

