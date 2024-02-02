Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

WBD opened at $10.46 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

