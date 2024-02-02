Warwick Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EFA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413,450. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.