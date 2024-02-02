Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 288,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

