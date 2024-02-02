Warwick Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

