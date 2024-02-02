Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $14.82 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 318,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,818,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,989. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.