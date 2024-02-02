Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $308,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,456. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.