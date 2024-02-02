Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $308,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,456. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
