Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,107 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 133,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $167.05.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

