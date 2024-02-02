Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.67.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSO stock opened at $394.81 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

