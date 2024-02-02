Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,626,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $200.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $213.14.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

