Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,314. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

