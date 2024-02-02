WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.