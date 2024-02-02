WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. 707,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,347. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

