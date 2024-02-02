Wedbush Raises HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $16.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.35. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 131,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 25.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,812 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

