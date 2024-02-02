Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.78 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.