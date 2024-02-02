Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $147.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/16/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

UPS traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.71. 1,234,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

