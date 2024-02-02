Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $95.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWK. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.5 %

SWK traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $89.53. 416,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -229.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

