Wells Fargo & Company Raises Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target to $5.75

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.80 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 654.60%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

