Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

