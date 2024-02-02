Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,716. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

