Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 905,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
