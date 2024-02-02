Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,210 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.69. 894,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

