Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

QUAL traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,145 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

