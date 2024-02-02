Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,218 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 918,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,154. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

