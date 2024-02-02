Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,996 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $92.47. 4,019,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

