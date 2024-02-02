Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 951 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 628,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,875. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

