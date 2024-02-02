Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

HD traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $353.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.