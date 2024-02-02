Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $708.26. 800,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $708.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.