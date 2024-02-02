Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,052 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.78. 518,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,003. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

