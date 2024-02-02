Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. 1,144,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

