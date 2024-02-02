WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $39.23 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.