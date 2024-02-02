Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Whirlpool Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of WHR opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
