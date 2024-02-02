William Blair Comments on F5, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $185.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.99. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

