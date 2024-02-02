William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

CVLT stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,325.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,325.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,911,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 38.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

