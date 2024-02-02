William R. Devlin Sells 2,354 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $233.98 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

