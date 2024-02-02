WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 403,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 482,119 shares.The stock last traded at $34.89 and had previously closed at $34.98.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $683.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.