WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.01. WisdomTree shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 175,953 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

