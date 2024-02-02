World Mobile Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $89.16 million and $2.14 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00084701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,559 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

