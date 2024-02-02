WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.32. Approximately 65,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 261,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Specifically, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $967,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $10,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 678,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

