Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 237,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after buying an additional 942,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.