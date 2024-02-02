Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 203,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the previous session’s volume of 40,063 shares.The stock last traded at $30.50 and had previously closed at $30.67.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.