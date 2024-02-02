Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $43,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,945,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

