1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after buying an additional 528,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 420,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 957,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

