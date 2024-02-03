1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after buying an additional 528,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 547.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 341,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

